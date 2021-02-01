MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For folks battling serious cases of COVID, a small percentage face another challenge when they exit the hospital: long-term consequences. These patients are called “the long haulers.”

“Why me? When is this gonna be over? Is this a permanent thing or temporary thing?” said Godfrey Edmond.

Edmond got COVID in March. He had a long stay at Memorial Regional, where he was the hospital’s first COVID patient.

His lingering issues, he said, include, “Numbness in my left foot and right hand, and I am still doing rehab for it.”

“I have balance issue. I have a gape in my walk,” he added.

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

And then there are some long haulers with lung issues, which is the specialty of Dr. Neeraj Sinha at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“I think shortness of breath, among all symptoms, is the most concerning and that would need prompt attention from health care personal,” Dr. Sinha said.

There are a large number of potential long lasting symptoms:

Anxiety

Body Aches

Muscle or Joint Pain

Difficulty Concentrating

Chest Tightness

Chills or Sweats

Cough

Dizziness

Fatigue

Headache

Heart Palpitations

Insomnia

Shortness of Breath or Difficulty Breathing

Dry Mouth

Hair Loss

“There is no cure for most of those symptoms, except watchful waiting and follow up with the providers,” said Dr. Sinha, “and that is what I say for people that are having those symptoms.”

The advice is stay in touch with your doctor every step of the way.

“There is a lot we don’t know going forward and we are learning about how chronic symptoms are even after months of these symptoms being present. We will learn more as time goes by,” said Dr. Sinha.

Most concerning is long-term damage to the lungs, which can lead to other complications such as heart disease.