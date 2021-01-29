MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Jazmine Brown and 13-year-old Markevia Wright, who both went missing from the Homestead area on Monday.

Detectives believe both girls may be in each other’s company, seeing as Jazmine was last seen in the 28300 block of SW 124 Place and Markevia went missing from the 12400 Block of SW 283 Street.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the girls may be with 16-year-old Keon Kiser.

Jazmine was wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts, and pink and yellow sandals. She stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Markevia was wearing a black jacket, white sandals, and a black shower cap. She stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call MDPD at (305) 715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.