MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 61-year-old Florida Keys man is facing serious charges after authorities said he tried to kidnap a 19-year-old woman.

Monroe Sheriff’s Office deputies say Steven Greg Hamley has been charged with attempted kidnapping, battery, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim told deputies that she had been walking to work when an older man in his 50s or 60s with shoulder-length hair, in a gold-colored vehicle, stopped and asked her if she would help him look for a dog.

She then told police that the suspect got out of the vehicle and attempted to “forcefully put her in the vehicle.”

A deputy had seen a gold-colored SUV at a convenience store earlier that day.

Hamley was eventually captured after deputies reviewed security footage from that store and were able to get a clear image of his vehicle’s tag.

Hamley later admitted to police he had asked a “pretty girl” walking down the street about a missing dog.

The victim later identified Hamley and said she was 100 percent sure he was her attacker.

Police said they found 2.3 grams of marijuana and a pipe in Hamley’s vehicle.