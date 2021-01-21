  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Hit-and-run, Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami Beach are searching for a driver who hit a man before taking off.

It happened around 7 p.m. at 5th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the man crossing the street, and then trying to get out of the way.

Police said he was in a crosswalk but didn’t have the right of way.

CBS4 has been told the victim is now in serious condition.

The driver who took off was in a white Kia Sorento, which should now have front-end damage.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

