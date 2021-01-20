MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a moment that many South Florida Democrats have been waiting for since the November election, Joe Biden taking the oath of office to become the 46th President of the United States.

“Today is one of the most important days in American history, where we turn the page and begin a new chapter in our history,” said Chris Wills with Cubanos Con Biden.

A small group of supporters watched the inauguration outside the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

Bob Remmen, like everyone there, has high hopes for the next four years.

“I know for a fact Joe Biden is going to care about me and the rest of the people who are not making $200 thousand a year. He’s going to do a lot more for the working people and the poor,” he said.

“I’m part of history. I’m welcoming the first female, and Black woman, Vice President of the United States and the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden,” said Dr. Marie Flore Lindor.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava watched the inauguration with a gathering of fellow Democrats in Wynwood.

“Today, we saw the strength of our democracy as a transition of power takes place. In the backdrop of division, fear and uncertainty, President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of our United States of America and I am ready to see a new chapter written for our great nation,” she said. “We make history too as Vice President Kamala Harris, a woman and a person of color assumes for the first time ever the second highest office in our nation.”

“The hard work now begins for our great nation as we heal the wounds of division and address the many challenges families and businesses face. I am confident that President Biden and Vice President Harris will bring us together to put our very best forward to overcome our greatest threats,” she added.

Security concerns and COVID-19 kept many celebrations small.

Kyle Holbrook celebrated by creating a mural of Kamala Harris in Overtown.

“I think she’s an excellent role model and a real depiction of the American dream,” he said.

In Wynwood, Ronnie Cash walked the neighborhood in a costume he put together. It highlights the inauguration and the diversity of President’s Biden’s team.

“The message is; we are all one. We are all one. United States of America,” Cash said. “It’s trying to say we’re all one, let’s come together in love and unity.”