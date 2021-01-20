JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) – All 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to people 65 and older.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement Tuesday in Jupiter. The vaccinations are by appointment only, no walk-ins will be accepted.

Those interested will be able to sign up to receive the Moderna vaccine on the Publix website beginning Wednesday. Vaccinations are expected to get underway Thursday. Publix anticipates that it will be able to provide 125 vaccinations per day at each pharmacy.

There are 181 Publix pharmacies across 15 counties providing vaccines to senior citizens, according to the governor.

Palm Beach County is the largest so far to offer vaccines at Publix. DeSantis said about 25 percent of the county’s residents are 65 or older.

County officials told the governor that about 90 percent of seniors live within a mile and a half of at least one Publix.

“Not every senior is going to want to drive halfway across town to go to a drive-thru site,” DeSantis said.

On Thursday, Publix will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at select stores in Monroe county.

People 65 and older must make an appointment online beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20 for appointments beginning Thursday, Jan. 21 – and again on Friday. On Friday, appointments can be made for Saturday, Jan. 23 through Wednesday, Jan. 27.

For a list of all vaccination sites at Publix locations in Florida, click HERE.

Approximately 700,000 seniors in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the governor.