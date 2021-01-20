MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion after nobody won the top prize on Tuesday.

The jackpot increased to $970 million, which is the second-largest prize in the game’s history and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

Tuesday’s numbers were 10, 19, 26, 28 and 50, plus gold Mega Ball 16.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since September 15.

Eleven tickets still matched five white balls to win at least $1 million. Two of those, both sold in Florida, won $2 million because they included an optional Megaplier purchase.

TRENDING STORIES ON CBSMIAMI.COM

The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $716.3 million before taxes.

Mega Millions is not the only massive jackpot Florida lottery players are hoping to cash in on.

Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot is an estimated $730 million after there was no single winner in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winner of this jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $546 million before taxes.

Should someone win the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The top prize hasn’t been claimed since Sept. 16.

Be sure to watch the Power Ball drawing on Wednesday and the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.