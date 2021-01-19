MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is joining the Biden-Harris inauguration’s National Moment of Unity and Remembrance for the more than 397,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

Buildings across the County will be illuminated amber as part of the nationwide tribute.

Buildings to be lit amber include Blue and Green Diamond, Freedom Tower, Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park, Miami-Dade Courthouse, One Miami, Paramount World Center, Port Miami , The Stephen P. Clark Center, and Miami International Airport.

The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will also be lighting up to honor the lives lost.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava encourages the public to participate in the memorial and remember the over 4,600 Miami-Dade County residents lost during this pandemic. She invites the entire community to join her in a countywide moment of silence at 5:30 p.m.

“So many families have lost loved ones during this devastating year. It’s important that we come together as a community and as a nation to mourn, reflect, and remember all those we have lost. We honor their lives by doing everything we can to protect our community and end this pandemic, as we work together for a better future,” said Mayor Levine Cava.

The County buildings are set to illuminate alongside the first-ever lighting display around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington at 5:30 p.m.

More than 24-thousand Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the coronavirus began in March.

If you would like to take part, light a candle in your window or ring a bell at 5:30 p.m. during the collective moment of remembrance.