MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in West Palm Beach on Wednesday morning, one hour before the start of President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to CBS News Correspondent Ben Tracy.

Tracy tweeted Sunday afternoon, “Trump is now scheduled to land in West Palm Beach, FL at 11am Wednesday morning with just 1 hour left in his Presidency. He no longer has access to Air Force One as of noon that day.”

President Trump is now scheduled to land in West Palm Beach, FL at 11am Wednesday morning with just 1 hour left in his Presidency. He no longer has access to Air Force One as of noon that day. — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) January 17, 2021

Last week, Palm Beach residents were also informed about road closures around Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on January 20th.

The letter sent to residents, was also tweeted out by the Palm Beach Police Department on Friday on behalf of Town Manager Kirk Blouin and Police Chief Nicholas Caristo.

“On Wednesday, January, 20, 2021, we expect Secret Service to have a final road closure near Mar-a-Lago,” the letter said.

“The road closure will last several days for safety and security reasons. Beyond this, we do not foresee any future road closures related to the presence of a former President.”

Chief of Police and Town Manager’s letter to the community. pic.twitter.com/uh7XRh6lN9 — Palm Beach Police (@PalmBeachPolice) January 15, 2021

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration, a break with tradition.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place. Trump will begin his post-presidential life in Florida as he mulls his future.

Last month, a Mar-a-Lago neighbor filed a complaint with the Town of Palm Beach challenging Trump’s possible move to the resort after he leaves office on Wednesday. When the town agreed in 1993 to convert the private residence into a club, his attorney said he would no longer live there. The town has said it will consider the complaint if Trump moves to the resort, which he made his official residence in 2019.