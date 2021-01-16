MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 12,119 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 1,560,186 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 205 additional deaths, bringing the total to 24,380.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.55% while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.08%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,408 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 33 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,561.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 341,842.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.39%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.98%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,138 new cases and 2 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,957.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 157,590 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 7.66%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.34%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 33 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,917 cases and 33 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 8.44% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.93%.