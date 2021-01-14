MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida lottery players are hoping to win big this weekend after no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball lottery drawing, pushing the weekend jackpot to an estimated $640 million.

The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $478.7 million before taxes.

The $640 million drawing on Saturday will be Powerball’s fifth-largest in its history, and its highest amount in nearly two years.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions also failed to find a top prize winner, which will have an estimated $750 million jackpot on Friday, its second largest ever.

It has been rolling over and increasing since it was last won in Wisconsin on September 15.

The winner of the $750 Mega Million jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $550.6 million before taxes.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night and the Powerball drawing on Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.