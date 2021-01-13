MIAMI (CBSMiami) — AT&T is experiencing a major outage across South Florida and in other parts of the state as well.
According to DownDetector.com, more than 16,000 people are reporting outages on AT&T as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
Major AT&T outage impacting customers from Miami to the Treasure Coast. All the IT guys and gals who thought they were heading home at 5pm just reset their clocks #attstrikesagain #attoutage #attdown #whyattwhy #itneversleeps #whoisactuallyinchargeoverthere
— ComputerNetworkSvc (@CompNetSvc) January 13, 2021
So far, there’s been no word from AT&T on what caused the outage or how long it will last.