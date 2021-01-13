  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — AT&T is experiencing a major outage across South Florida and in other parts of the state as well.

According to DownDetector.com, more than 16,000 people are reporting outages on AT&T as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

So far, there’s been no word from AT&T on what caused the outage or how long it will last.

