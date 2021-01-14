MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Overnight showers led to slick roads Thursday morning.
A cold front that moved through has stalled out south of us.
It was slightly cooler in the morning with temperatures in the low 60s. Spotty showers are possible throughout the morning but it should be drier by the afternoon and cooler with highs near 70 degrees with a mix of clouds and sun.
Thursday night temperatures will tumble to the low 60s near the coast and it will be chilly inland with upper 50s by Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Another cold front moves in late Friday bringing with it some showers. It will be a chilly start Saturday morning with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and highs will be in the low 70s.
Sunday morning will be even colder with lows falling to the upper 40s and highs struggling to reach 70 degrees. On Monday, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, it will be mild with low 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.