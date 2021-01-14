MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the gruesome discovery of a severed human leg found in the water in Crandon Park Marina.
According to FloridaKeysNews.com, a charter fishing captain found the leg on Monday, Jan. 11 and immediately reported it to authorities.
It’s not known whether or not the leg belongs to a California man who went missing after being ejected from a boat which collided with another vessel in Bear Cut Channel off Key Biscayne the night of Jan. 4. His body has not been found.
FWC tells CBS4, “At this time, we are unable to confirm if the body part recovered from Crandon Park Marina is that of the missing boater. This is an active investigation and we will release additional details when available.
Everyone else involved in the boat collision that night survived, according to FWC.