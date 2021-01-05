MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard, along with several other agencies, continue to search for a 33-year-old man who was thrown into the water when two boats collided near Bear Cut Bridge on Monday.

“Two boats collided, one with seven people aboard and one aboard the other,” said Miami Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez

A Coast Guard crew pulled six people from the water after their boat capsized. They were transferred to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fireboat 25 which took them to shore where paramedics were waiting.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took three people to the hospital, two of them went to the Ryder Trauma Center.

The person in the other boat was okay.

A seventh person who was on the boat that capsized is the one who is still missing.

“Our Miami Fire Rescue dive team is conducting a search in the vantage point where they believe this male went overboard,” said Sanchez.

The Coast Guard, along with crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and Tow Boat US searched throughout the night for the missing man.

Late Monday, Miami Fire Rescue said it went from a rescue to a recovery effort.

“The waters are murky, the waters are dark, and they’re doing everything they can to try and find this victim,” said Sanchez