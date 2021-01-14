MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio is calling on President-Elect Joe Biden to support increasing stimulus money from $600 to $2,000, on his first day in office as a show of unity following the D.C. insurrection last week.

“Last Wednesday was one of the darkest days in our history. All across our nation, people are looking for answers and demanding accountability, but they are also desperate for hope: hope that political leaders in Washington can begin taking steps to heal our deeply divided nation,” Sen. Rubio wrote Biden in a letter on Tuesday.

He added, “It would send a powerful message to the American people if, on the first day of your presidency, you called on the House and Senate to send you legislation to increase the direct economic impact payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic from $600 to $2,000,” Rubio wrote. “Although I share many of my colleagues’ concerns about the long-term effects of this additional spending, we simply cannot ignore the fact that millions of working class families across the nation are still in desperate need of relief. At a time when they need it most, we must recognize the positive message it would send to the American people and the entire world if Republicans and Democrats came together on January 20, 2021 to put the American people first.”

Rubio went on saying, “Although I will disagree with your administration frequently over the next four years, I am committed to working in good faith to advance critically important and effective policies on behalf of the people of this great nation. True recovery — economically, politically, culturally, and spiritually — will take time, and it will require creativity that spans beyond the typical partisan divides in Washington. We do not need partisan stunts, more show votes, or cynical ploys.”

“You have the ability to help break the paralysis in Washington by delivering desperately needed relief. I implore you to rise above the rhetoric and deliver an increase in assistance for American families.”

Rubio and Biden both supported $2,000 direct payments in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed late last year. That push was blocked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Instead, stimulus package contained $600 direct payments for Americans.