MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As many as 20,000 National Guard members are expected to be involved in security in Washington, D.C. for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, including 600 soldiers and airmen from the Florida National Guard.

Florida National Guard Spokeswoman Lt. Col. Caitlin Brown said they will fall under the direction of the D.C. National Guard and their specific missions will come through them.

Brown declined to specify which units would be traveling, citing operational security concerns.

Florida is just one of more than 30 states planning to send National Guard personnel to D.C. to assist local police with security, logistics and communications during the inauguration.

The National Guardsmen have been given authorization to be armed in support of the U.S. Capitol Police to protect the Capitol and individual members of congress and their staff, according to a National Guard Bureau media release.

The deployments come a week after a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn the results of the presidential election. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump an unprecedented second time on Wednesday, making him the first president to be impeached twice.