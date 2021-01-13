  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Dave Warren
Dave Warren

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Venetian causeway has been locked down as the Miami Police Department investigates a suspicious package.

It all started when someone reported a suspicious package in a car at the Venetia Condo at N Bayshore Dr. and NE 15th St.

The car, which was located on the first floor of the garage, doesn’t belong to a resident of the condo complex.

Miami PD’s bomb squad was called out to X-ray the package and determine what it is.

At this time, there’s no plan to evacuate Venetia residents, but the causeway remains closed as police continue the X-ray process.

Miami PD is asking that all commuters seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

