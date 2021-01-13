MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Venetian causeway has been locked down as the Miami Police Department investigates a suspicious package.
It all started when someone reported a suspicious package in a car at the Venetia Condo at N Bayshore Dr. and NE 15th St.
The car, which was located on the first floor of the garage, doesn’t belong to a resident of the condo complex.
UPDATE: The scene is still active at 555 N. E. 15th St., we ask everyone to be patient, YOUR safety is paramount. pic.twitter.com/cxe7x3vs48
— Freddie Cruz (@FreddieCruz16) January 14, 2021
Miami PD’s bomb squad was called out to X-ray the package and determine what it is.
At this time, there’s no plan to evacuate Venetia residents, but the causeway remains closed as police continue the X-ray process.
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- Palmetto Bay Resident Drives Military-Style Tank Through Residential Streets
- $5,000 Reward Offered After Someone Scrawls ‘TRUMP’ Into Florida Manatee’s Back
- Broward Pediatrician Arrested On Child Pornography Charges
Miami PD is asking that all commuters seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.