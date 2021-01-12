BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A pediatrician in Broward County is under arrest, charged with child pornography.
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have been investigating Dr. Michael Mizrachy since June.
Mizrachy is 49 years old and lives in Parkland.
BSO said it acted on a tip that later linked him to several sexually pictures of children and at least one video depicting child pornography.
Detectives are asking anyone who believes their child may have been a victim to call BSO at (954) 321-4800 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.