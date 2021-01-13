MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s another cloudy day for South Florida thanks to Gulf moisture that continues to stream over the southern peninsula.

Some of these clouds could be rainmakers, but any showers will be light and sparse across the area. The forecast high Wednesday afternoon is 78 degrees with a light north wind.

The rain becomes more intense and scattered late Wednesday night thanks to a new cold front. This front will sweep through overnight into Thursday morning.

As a result, Thursday morning will be cloudy with a few showers, followed by more sunshine in the afternoon. Thursday will be cooler behind this front. Morning lows will be in the lower 60s, with the upper 50s in a few spots, and afternoon temperatures will be in the low-70s.

This cold front is not the only one in the forecast because another one makes a swift appearance Saturday morning with even cooler temperatures behind it. The high temperatures, on Friday, will top the mid-70s ahead of this cold front. Then highs will dip into the low-70s again by Saturday afternoon and even cooler on Sunday with forecast highs in the 60s. overnight lows are expected to dip into the 50s through the weekend.