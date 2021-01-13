KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – A Missouri man is behind bars after authorities said they found him intoxicated on a stolen floating tiki hut in the Florida Keys.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, the U.S. Coast Guard found the tiki hut boat early Wednesday morning in Key West Harbor.

It turned out the vessel, which belongs to Cruisin’ Tikis, was stolen.

USCG agents reported finding the one person on the boat. The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, reportedly told officers he didn’t have ID on him but that his name was Robert Earl Morland.

FWC said as they tried to take the man into custody he began to yell, “I’m not going to jail! I can’t go to jail.”

Unable to find any information on a Robert Earl Morland, FWC contacted the Key West Police Department for help identifying him.

KWPD identified him as Tylyn Earl Morlang of Missouri, which a driver’s license check verified.

Morlang was then taken to the hospital because he complained of breathing problems.

While at the hospital, FWC said he failed to comply with their orders at one point and were forced to use their Taser on him.

Morlang was later transferred to Stock Island jail without further incident.

He faces several charges, including grand theft.

Officers noted the tiki hut boat had about $1,000 worth of damage, ranging from a partially melted VHF radio to all three propeller blades on the outboard motor being bent

The owner of Cruisin’ Tikis said the boat had no damage when it was taken overnight, and it’ll now take days to repair it.