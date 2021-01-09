MIAMI (CBSMiami) – So, what to do with your Christmas Tree now that the holidays are over?
Well, there is always curbside pickup, but in Miami-Dade and Broward, both counties encourage residents to participate in the Christmas Tree recycling programs.
In Miami-Dade, you are encouraged to take your trees to the following centers (open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.):
Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.
Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.
Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.
North Dade Landfill – 21500 NW 47 Ave.
Norwood – 19901 NW 7th Ave.
Palm Springs North – 7870 NW 178 St.
Snapper Creek – 2200 SW 117 Ave.
South Miami Heights – 20800 SW 117 Ct.
West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.
West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.
Home Chemical Collection Center (open seven days a week for tree drop off only, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.):
West Miami-Dade – 8801 NW 58 St.
Mulch will be available at the following seven locations beginning in spring 2021:
Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.
Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.
Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.
North Dade Landfill – 21500 NW 47 Ave.
Sunset Kendall – 8000 SW 107 Ave.
West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.
West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.
Residents are reminded to bring a shovel and bags or pails to take away the material.
Residents interested in picking up mulch can click here.
Residents who are unable to drop off their Christmas tree can place it at the curbside. Crews will collect Christmas trees from the curbside beginning Monday, January 11th.
South side of SW 152nd St. to SW 400th St.
Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 10th.
North side of SW 152nd St. to south side of SW 88th St.
Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 17th.
North side of SW 88th St. to south side of NW 25th St.
Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 24th.
North side of NW 25th St. to NW 215th St.
Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 31st.
Other Christmas Tree Disposal Options
For more information, call 311 or click here.
In Broward, Christmas trees are collected from curbside during the first 2 weeks in January.
To recycle your trees, you can take them to the following locations:
Hours vary, you are encouraged to call the park of your choice for details.
Park locations are:
