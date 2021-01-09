MIAMI (CBSMiami) – So, what to do with your Christmas Tree now that the holidays are over?

Well, there is always curbside pickup, but in Miami-Dade and Broward, both counties encourage residents to participate in the Christmas Tree recycling programs.

In Miami-Dade, you are encouraged to take your trees to the following centers (open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.):

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.

North Dade Landfill – 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Norwood – 19901 NW 7th Ave.

Palm Springs North – 7870 NW 178 St.

Snapper Creek – 2200 SW 117 Ave.

South Miami Heights – 20800 SW 117 Ct.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Home Chemical Collection Center (open seven days a week for tree drop off only, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.):

West Miami-Dade – 8801 NW 58 St.

Mulch will be available at the following seven locations beginning in spring 2021:

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.

North Dade Landfill – 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Sunset Kendall – 8000 SW 107 Ave.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.

Residents are reminded to bring a shovel and bags or pails to take away the material.

Residents interested in picking up mulch can click here.

Residents who are unable to drop off their Christmas tree can place it at the curbside. Crews will collect Christmas trees from the curbside beginning Monday, January 11th.

Zone 1 | January 11th—January 15th

South side of SW 152nd St. to SW 400th St.

Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 10th.

Zone 2 | January 18th—January 22nd

North side of SW 152nd St. to south side of SW 88th St.

Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 17th.

Zone 3 | January 25th—January 29th

North side of SW 88th St. to south side of NW 25th St.

Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 24th.

Zone 4 | February 1st —February 5th

North side of NW 25th St. to NW 215th St.

Place tree at the curb by Sunday, January 31st.

Other Christmas Tree Disposal Options For more information, call 311 or click here. In Broward, Christmas trees are collected from curbside during the first 2 weeks in January. To recycle your trees, you can take them to the following locations: Hours vary, you are encouraged to call the park of your choice for details. Park locations are:

Brian Piccolo Sports Park & Velodrome, 9501 Sheridan St., Cooper City 33024; 954-357-5150

C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines 33028; 954-357-5170

Easterlin Park, 1000 N.W. 38th St., Oakland Park 33309; 954-357-5190

Fern Forest Nature Center, 201 Lyons Rd. South, Coconut Creek 33063; 954-357-5198

Markham Park and Target Range, 16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise 33326; 954-357-8868

Plantation Heritage Park, 1100 S. Fig Tree Lane, Plantation 33317; 954-357-5135

Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 N.W. Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale 33311; 954-357-8801

Snake Warrior’s Island Natural Area, 3600 S.W. 62nd Ave., Miramar 33023; 954-357-8776

Tradewinds Park and Stables, 3600 W. Sample Rd., Coconut Creek 33073; 954-357-8870

Tree Tops Park, 3900 S.W. 100th Ave., Davie 33328; 954-357-5130

T.Y. (Topeekeegee Yugnee) Park, 3300 N. Park Rd., Hollywood 33021; 954-357-8811

Vista View Park, 4001 S.W. 142nd Ave., Davie 33330; 954-357-8898

West Lake Park, 1200 Sheridan St., Hollywood 33019; 954-357-5161