MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Macy’s is closing 45 more stores in 2021. The company said it expects to shut down several locations as part of its “rightsizing” plans.
“These closures bring us closer to achieving the right mix of mall-based stores,” Macy’s said in a statement, adding Macy’s is “committed to rightsizing our store fleet” by focusing on high trafficked locations within malls.
The closures are part of a previously announced plan to shut 125 locations by 2023, which the retailer outlined last February.
There are two Florida stores scheduled to close, but neither is in South Florida.
Here is the full list of stores slated to close by the end of Macy’s first quarter, which ends April 30, 2021.
- Paradise Valley, Arizona
- El Cajon Parkway, California
- Hilltop, California
- Brass Mill Center, Connecticut
- Crystal Mall, Connecticut
- Port Charlotte Town Center, Florida
- Volusia Mall, Florida
- Greenbriar, Georgia
- Hyatt Regency (Maui, Hawaii)
- Grand Teton Mall, Idaho
- Water Tower Place, Illinois
- College Mall, Indiana
- Independence Center, Missouri
- Northpark Mall, Missouri
- West Park Mall, Missouri
- Sangertown Square, New York
- White Plains Galleria, New York
- Great Lakes Mall, Ohio
- Richland Mall, Ohio
- Tri-County Mall, Ohio
- Marlow Heights, South Carolina
- The Avenue Carriage Crossing, Tennessee
- Old Hickory Mall, Tennessee
- Golden Triangle, Texas
- Post Oak Mall, Texas
- Rivercenter, Texas
- Rolling Oaks, Texas
- Vista Ridge Mall, Texas
- Commons at Federal Way, Washington
- Northtown, Washington
In 2020, Macy’s closed about 30 locations including one in Pompano Beach and a Bloomingdale’s at The Falls. (Bloomingdale’s is owned by Macy’s.) Eighty more stores are expected to close in 2022 and 2023.
CBS News reported that Macy’s saw $91 million in losses in its most recent earnings compared to the same period in 2019.
