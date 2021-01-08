MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Macy’s is closing 45 more stores in 2021. The company said it expects to shut down several locations as part of its “rightsizing” plans.

“These closures bring us closer to achieving the right mix of mall-based stores,” Macy’s said in a statement, adding Macy’s is “committed to rightsizing our store fleet” by focusing on high trafficked locations within malls.

The closures are part of a previously announced plan to shut 125 locations by 2023, which the retailer outlined last February.

There are two Florida stores scheduled to close, but neither is in South Florida.

Here is the full list of stores slated to close by the end of Macy’s first quarter, which ends April 30, 2021.

Paradise Valley, Arizona

El Cajon Parkway, California

Hilltop, California

Brass Mill Center, Connecticut

Crystal Mall, Connecticut

Port Charlotte Town Center, Florida

Volusia Mall, Florida

Greenbriar, Georgia

Hyatt Regency (Maui, Hawaii)

Grand Teton Mall, Idaho

Water Tower Place, Illinois

College Mall, Indiana

Independence Center, Missouri

Northpark Mall, Missouri

West Park Mall, Missouri

Sangertown Square, New York

White Plains Galleria, New York

Great Lakes Mall, Ohio

Richland Mall, Ohio

Tri-County Mall, Ohio

Marlow Heights, South Carolina

The Avenue Carriage Crossing, Tennessee

Old Hickory Mall, Tennessee

Golden Triangle, Texas

Post Oak Mall, Texas

Rivercenter, Texas

Rolling Oaks, Texas

Vista Ridge Mall, Texas

Commons at Federal Way, Washington

Northtown, Washington

In 2020, Macy’s closed about 30 locations including one in Pompano Beach and a Bloomingdale’s at The Falls. (Bloomingdale’s is owned by Macy’s.) Eighty more stores are expected to close in 2022 and 2023.

CBS News reported that Macy’s saw $91 million in losses in its most recent earnings compared to the same period in 2019.