  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Playoffs
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida Lottery, Florida News, Local TV, Mega Millions, Miami News, Powerball

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Feeling lucky? Florida lottery players have $1.7 billion reasons to play Mega Millions or Powerball this weekend.

Saturday, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $600 million and the Powerball jackpot remained at $470 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th-largest in the game’s history.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Macy’s To Close 45 More Stores In 2021, Including Two In Florida
Death Of South Florida Doctor Who Took Coronavirus Vaccine Being Investigated
Baptist Health To Launch COVID Vaccine Appointment Portal On Friday

The winner of the $470 million Powerball jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $362.7 million before taxes.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing on Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.

 

Comments