MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Feeling lucky? Florida lottery players have $1.7 billion reasons to play Mega Millions or Powerball this weekend.
Saturday, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $600 million and the Powerball jackpot remained at $470 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th-largest in the game’s history.
The winner of the $470 million Powerball jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $362.7 million before taxes.
Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing on Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.
