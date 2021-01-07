MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida lottery players have a chance to win big this weekend as America’s dueling jackpots, Mega Millions and Powerball continue to club for a combined total of $980 million.
Thursday, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $510 million and the Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $470 million.
The Mega Millions winner can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a one-time lump-sum payment of $377.4 million before taxes.
It’s just the eighth time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has been greater than half a billion dollars.
The winner of the $470 million Powerball jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $362.7 million before taxes.
Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night and the Powerball drawing on Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.
