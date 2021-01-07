MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Sen. Marco Rubio called Wednesday’s siege at the US Capitol “one of the saddest days in our history,” and a “national embarrassment.”

In a video message on Twitter, Rubio added “We now have third world countries that are lecturing us and we have tin pot dictators that are mocking us.”

His video coming hours after lawmakers found themselves trapped inside their offices as a mob of President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building vandalizing offices and prompting the evacuation of lawmakers as they were counting the Electoral College votes in the presidential election.

Senator Rubio's statement on the certification of the Electoral College 👇 pic.twitter.com/MR4u7iuyv6 — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) January 7, 2021

In an earlier tweet, Rubio said, “There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.”

President Trump released a recorded message telling his supporters at the Capitol to go home but continued to say that this election had been stolen.

Earlier in the day, President Trump tweeted to his supporters:

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Florida Sen. Rick Scott said this in a tweet: “Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for.”

Miami Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson joined fellow Democratic Rep. and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist in calling for President Trump’s removal and wants Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Meanwhile, former Miami-Dade County Mayor and Congressman-Elect Carlos Gimenez also asked the president for help:

“Mr. President @realDonaldTrump please take a firm stance and help us restore order in the Capitol. This is unacceptable and dangerous. Capitol Police needs additional officers and resources now. We need you to urgently call on these protestors to disperse.”

At least one protester had broken into the Speaker of the House of Representatives’ office.

South Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz tweeted: “@realDonaldTrump

This is how we make America great? Violence, storming the Capitol, attempting to block your duly elected successor by encouraging armed insurrection?”

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reassured county residents via Twitter: “@MDPD_Director assured me that MDPD (Miami-Dade Police) is monitoring the situation in D.C., all is calm in our county & they are prepared for any public safety issues if they arise. Praying for the safety of all Americans and a quick resolution to the unrest and violence in our nation’s capital.”

Officials announced that the entire DC National Guard had been activated.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of Trump’s, weighed in with a prepared statement less than two hours after the scene began to unfold in the nation’s capital and as a more mild protest took place in Tallahassee.

“Violence or rioting of any kind is unacceptable and the perpetrators must face the full weight of the law. The Capitol Police do an admirable job and I thank them for their hard work,” the Republican governor said.

There is a curfew in effect for DC, which started at 6 p.m.

