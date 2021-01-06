MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday got off to a chilly start with temperatures in the low to mid-50s in Broward and Miami-Dade. Many areas were 4 to 8 degrees colder in comparison to Tuesday.

It was even cool across the Keys with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Some patchy dense fog developed in spots due to light or calm winds, visibility was less than a quarter of a mile in Kendall.

Wednesday afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with milder highs in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the upper 50s.

There will still be a chill in the air Thursday morning and then highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s.

By Friday morning we’ll wake up in the upper 60s and highs will be warmer with the upper 70s. The breeze will increase with the chance for passing showers due to a second front forecast to move in.

Friday night lows fall to around 50 degrees and highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the 70s. Many areas will enjoy cool highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday morning lows will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs will climb to around 70 degrees.