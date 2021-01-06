BROWARD (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for escaped inmate Azmi Mahmoud.

Mahmoud slipped away at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Henderson Behavioral Health facility in Fort Lauderdale.

“Mahmoud is described as a 46-year-old Middle Eastern man with salt and pepper hair, a beard, and was last seen wearing a tan, uh, inmate clothing,” said Broward sheriff Sgt. Donald Prichard.

He also has tattoos on both forearms. The left forearm has the Statue of Liberty, while the right forearm has a skeleton as well as the words “latiha” and “forever father 7904.”

“Mahmoud was arrested by BSO on November 21st and was being held without bond for violation of probation on charges including battery of a person over the age of 65, grand theft, and possession of cocaine, amongst uh many other charges,” said Prichard.

As for how he got out.

“At this time it’s unclear how Mahmoud was able to leave the facility. However, a master key is missing and that may have been a possible avenue for how he was able to leave the facility and scale the fences,” said Prichard.

“He should be considered dangerous and may be armed,” he added.

If you see him, do not approach and call 911.

