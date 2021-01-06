(CBSMiami)- The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday morning that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned from his position with the team.
“I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year,” Head Coach Brian Flores said in a statement. “He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best.”
The decision from Gailey comes after just one season with the team in his second go round with the organization. The Dolphins were 15th in the league in points per game (25.3), 20th in passing yards (3,736) and 22nd in rushing yards (1,688) this season.
This year marked Gailey’s 21st in the NFL. He served previously as a head coach with the Buffalo Bills (2010-12) and Dallas Cowboys (1998-99).
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
‘I Feel Stupid’: Fort Lauderdale Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer’
It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida
Pongo The Giraffe Euthanized At Zoo Miami
Whoever the new coordinator is that takes the job, the main objective will be the development of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa whom both general manager Chris Grier and coach Flores said would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021. In his rookie season, Tagovailoa completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns but he struggled in the season’s final two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.
You must log in to post a comment.