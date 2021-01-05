MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After an up-and-down rookie season, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has received a vote of confidence from his head coach and general manager.

The Miami Dolphins believe Tagovailoa is their guy, and they expect him to start next season.

However, he may still get pushed to prove that he deserves to keep the job.

The dust is still settling from a disappointing finish, but overall encouraging 2020.

Fins GM Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores spoke briefly on Tuesday about the team’s step forward this season.

The defense was solid, helping a very young team won 10 games and just barely missing the playoffs.

And Tagovailoa, their QB of the future, got his feet wet and won six of nine starts.

“We’ll take it one day at a time and we’ll try to get better every day and we won’t leave any stone unturned,” Flores said. “We’ll do everything possible to bring results to the fan base, to the people in our organization, and that’s important to us. That’s something we talk about on a daily basis.”

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer

It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida

Extended Jobless Benefits From Stimulus Package Becoming Available For Floridians

Tagovailoa, on Tuesday, gave Miami fans a social media shout out, promising brighter days ahead.

His struggles over the last few weeks had some wonder if the fins ought to draft another QB.

Grier and Flores believe in roster battles, but it’s also clear they believe in Tagovailoa.

“History has shown it doesn’t matter who it is – you’re always looking to bring in guys that fit your system and that will push people and make them better, and so competition at every position. We talked about that last year when we were going through it. It’s competition at every position, so yeah,” said Grier. “But I also want to be clear that Tua is our starter and we’re very happy with his development so far.”