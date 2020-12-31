MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County Public Schools has received approval from the state for its Spring 2021 plan.

It will be implemented at the start of the second semester on Monday, January 11th.

Under the plan, in-person, full-time instruction will be offered at all campuses five days a week.

Masks will be required for students, teachers, and staff. The district said extensive COVID-19 cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place to maximize student and teacher safety.

“Data from contact tracing and consultation with public health experts have shown that these measures have been effective in limiting the spread of the virus in schools,” according to a statement from Broward Public Schools.

Parents and guardians can choose in-person learning at school or virtual learning at-home (eLearning).

The district said students who have been eLearning but have not made “adequate academic progress” will be encouraged to return to the classroom so they can interact directly with teachers.

“Parents and guardians of students who are not making adequate academic progress, and who choose not to return their child(ren) to on-campus learning, will be required to submit a written acknowledgment of the recommendation and their decision to decline,” according to the district.

Starting in January, there will be extra support for students including extra instructional time outside of school and targeted outreach to students who need assistance. Assistance will also be provided to students going from eLearning back to the classroom.

Support for teachers and school leaders will include professional development opportunities, teacher assistance in helping students both at home and in school, and enhanced technology.

Click Here to view the 2021 education plan.

The complete BCPS Spring 2021 Education Plan is available at http://www.browardschools.com/Spring2021EdPlan.

Additional Semester 2 information will be sent out on Wednesday, January 6th.