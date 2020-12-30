FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward residents 65 and older can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward will begin offering vaccinations this weekend.

The vaccinations will be available at no cost, by appointment only.

Appointments for the drive-thru vaccination sites can be made HERE.

Vaccinations will be given at Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Road in Coconut Creek, and Vista View Park, 4001 SW 142nd Avenue in Davie, beginning Sunday, January 3rd.

They will also be available at Markham Park, 16001 W State Road 84 in Sunrise, beginning Tuesday, January 5th.

More from CBSMiami.com

You May Need A COVID Vaccine Passport To Travel In 2021′

Gov. Ron DeSantis Extends State Of Emergency

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Watch As Dolphins Try To Get Him Into The Playoffs

“We are excited about the opportunity to begin vaccinating our senior population, who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, as we continue to work every day to protect our community during this pandemic,” says Dr. Paula Thaqi, Director of the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

Appointments are limited at this time. More appointments will be made available as vaccine supply increases and additional sites open.

Individuals who receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will need to be in Broward County to receive the second dose of the same vaccine, 21 days later.

RELATED: Broward Health Overwhelmed By Demand For COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade say they plan to finalize their plans by week’s end or early next week on vaccinating those 65 and older.

High demand for the vaccine isn’t limited to Southeast Florida. In Lee County, all three vaccination sites reached capacity by 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. People 65 and older started lining up as early as Tuesday night for vaccinations to be given starting at 9 a.m. the following morning.