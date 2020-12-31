Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a police officer-involved shooting in Miami.
It happened at SW 38th Avenue and 29th Street, near Bird Road and Ponce de Leon.
Miami Fire Rescue took one person to the Ryder Trauma Center.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
