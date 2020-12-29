MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery crash on Palmetto Expressway Tuesday morning sent several people to the hospital.
Just before 6 a.m., a Ford sedan was traveling northbound in the area of NW 154th Street when the driver lost control and hit the concrete center median barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The car then went over the barrier and slammed into with three other vehicles that were traveling on the southbound lanes. One of the vehicles erupted into flames.
Several people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center.
More from CBSMiami.com
You May Need A COVID Vaccine Passport To Travel In 2021
Man Struck And Killed By Car While Arguing With His Girlfriend
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Watch As Dolphins Try To Get Him Into The Playoffs
All of the southbound lanes and two of the northbound lanes were closed to traffic until the vehicles involved in the accident could be cleared. The lanes reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.