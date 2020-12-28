Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man died after he was run over by a car early Monday morning in Sunrise.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. on University Drive near Sunset Strip.
Sunrise police said the man had been fighting with his girlfriend and threatened to lie down in the road. He did and that’s when he was struck by a car, according to police.
The driver stayed on the scene and spoke with investigators.
Police have not released the name of the man who died.
