MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been quite the build-up to what should be an otherwise routine flight at Miami International Airport.
For the first time since March 2019, paying passengers will fly in the U.S. on a Boeing 737 MAX. The government grounded the jets last year after two deadly crashes overseas.
After months of testing American Airlines will fly the 737 MAX from Miami to New York’s Laguardia Airport on Tuesday morning.
American said they have put in place rigorous processes to ensure that every plane in the air is safe and their pilots, flight attendants, and team members are confident in the return of the 737 MAX.
The airline is making sure to tell everyone who’s flying the 737 MAX that they are on one. They’re also offering a chance to rebook free of charge if they still do not feel comfortable. Customers can also cancel their trip and receive travel credits redeemable with American Airlines.
