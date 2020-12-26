MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating two Christmas Day shootings near Bayside.
Police said a woman was grazed in the arm by an apparent bullet at Biscayne Blvd & 2nd Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities confirmed to CBS4 that there was a vehicle at the scene that had been struck by apparent gunfire.
Later on, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No word if the shootings are connected.
Three subjects were detained for further investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.
