MARATHON (CBSMiami) – A Miami man was arrested Tuesday night in the Florida Keys after more than two ounces of amphetamines were reportedly found on him during a traffic stop.

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Travis Holton, 44, at Mile Marker 59 around 9:30 p.m. after noticing his license plate was not illuminated.

Other deputies arrived and the sheriff’s office said K9 Coral alerted to the presence of drugs in the car.

Holton reportedly told the deputies he had no illegal substances and consented to a search of the vehicle and himself.

More from CBSMiami.com

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Showing Growth Says CBS’ Charles Davis: ‘You Can See Him Getting More Confidence, He’s Learning’

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis Calls Broward County’s Proposed Curfew ‘Draconian’

Couple Emerges From Sanctuary After Hiding Out In Philadelphia Church Basement For 843 Days

When Holton was asked to widen his stance so deputies could search him, the sheriff’s office said two sandwich baggies fell from his pants.

Holton reportedly told the officers it was “two ounces of molly.”

The contents of the two bags, which weighed 58.5 grams, field-tested positive for amphetamines, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holton, 44, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in amphetamines.