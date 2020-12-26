MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four people were hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Little Haiti.

Police said multiple shots were fired from a vehicle in the area of 13th Avenue and 60th Street.

The victims, three adults, and one minor were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

“At this time, we have located some video. It appears that a vehicle was traveling In the area. When they started to fire from a high capacity rifle, striking the victims,” said assistant police chief Manny Morales.

Police are asking for the public’s help to come forward with any information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

“So, if any of the folks in the area are outside and have any information that might help us catch the individuals, please come forward,” said Morales.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.