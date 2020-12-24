MIAMI(CBSMiami) – Just in time for Christmas a mother and son were reunited at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

Dilcia Donaire, who lives in Honduras, was unable to see her son Alex Matute earlier due to COVID-19, visa restrictions, and financial challenges.

She had spent four months away from him.

But thanks to Mia’s Miracles, she was able to surprise him on Wednesday during a routine visit to his oncologist for a checkup.

“I don’t have enough words to thank everybody at Nicklaus Children’s for everything they have done for our son Alex while he was away from us. Everybody here has been heaven sent and there’s no price for that,” said Dilcia.

Alex was at the hospital being treated for leukemia.

“This is the best Christmas gift ever. I’m blessed to have my mom here with me as I finish my last chemo treatment,” said Alex.

Mia’s Miracles is a foundation created by prominent golfer Camilo Villegas and his wife Maria Ochoa in honor of their late daughter Mia. It was established to provide “small blessings with large impacts, bringing smiles and positivity to children and families facing challenging circumstances.”

“The partnership program, Mia’s Blessings, provides emergency funds to families at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital so they do not have to choose between their child’s medical care and other expenses,” according to a statement from the hospital.

The foundation helps cover transportation costs as well as food, lodging, and as needed, funeral and memorial services.

“We’re extremely grateful to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for the care and love they gave to our family, most importantly to Mia. We want to return our blessings and gratitude by helping other families that are facing similar difficult situations,” said Camilo and Maria in a statement. “Nicklaus Children’s Hospital not only focuses on healing their patients physically but also wants to make them happy and comfortable. This is all possible due to their incredible staff! We couldn’t be more grateful to partner with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in honoring Mia’s legacy by giving back to children and families during challenging times.”