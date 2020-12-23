BROWARD (CBSMiami) – It’s official, a curfew is coming back to Broward County because of rising COVID cases.
The curfew takes effect Christmas night and lasts at least until Jan. 4.
Broward’s curfew is every night from midnight to 5 a.m. – except on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, when it begins at 1 a.m.
Although the order comes from the nonelected administrator, County Mayor Steve Geller, the chief spokesperson for Broward, supports her and said this is to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Geller said cases have increased 20% since Thanksgiving and hospitals are seeing more patients.
“This is our first wave. You can see right now we are in our second wave. We are very concerned about this because our biggest concern is hospital capacity,” Geller said.
A curfew also remains in Miami-Dade County.
It’s midnight to 6 a.m. – except on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, when it also begins at 1 a.m.
