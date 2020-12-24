  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
VENICE (CBSMiami/AP) — The motto “To serve and protect” apparently extends to gators in the Sunshine State.

Tuesday morning, a jogger spotted a six-foot alligator stuck in a storm drain and reported it to deputies, according to a tweet from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies lifted a concrete slab that helped the gator wiggle free, the sheriff’s office said.

“Imagine coming across this on your morning jog!” the sheriff’s office said in the tweet.

A trapper was called but did not respond, so the gator was later freed.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

