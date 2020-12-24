VENICE (CBSMiami/AP) — The motto “To serve and protect” apparently extends to gators in the Sunshine State.
Tuesday morning, a jogger spotted a six-foot alligator stuck in a storm drain and reported it to deputies, according to a tweet from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies lifted a concrete slab that helped the gator wiggle free, the sheriff’s office said.
Imagine coming across this on your morning jog! Deputies responded to Cerromar Terr., Venice, to help this 6’ 🐊 free himself from a storm drain. THX to deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free. A trapper was called but did not respond so the 🐊 was released. pic.twitter.com/2rQTpN8W3c
— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) December 21, 2020
“Imagine coming across this on your morning jog!” the sheriff’s office said in the tweet.
A trapper was called but did not respond, so the gator was later freed.
