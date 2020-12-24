MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is hoping you will be able to recognize a man they said robbed a bank in Coral Springs.
Authorities said the robbery took place Thursday morning at approximately 11:30 p.m. at a Chase Bank branch located at 10585 Wiles Rd.
Investigators said the man entered the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from a bank employee.
The amount of money taken will not be released at this time.
The FBI said there were no injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers (954) 493-TIPS.
