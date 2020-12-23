MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has fully pardoned his longtime political confidant Roger Stone.

Stone had been sentenced in February to three years and four months in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Trump commuted that prison sentence back in July, just days before Stone was set to surrender.

Stone had been open about his desire for a pardon, appealing for the president’s help in a series of Instagram posts in which he maintained that his life could be in jeopardy if imprisoned during a pandemic.

Stone was among over two dozen people to be pardon by President Trump on Wednesday, including Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father, Charles.

The pardons extend Trump’s streak of wielding his clemency powers for criminals who are loyalists, well-connected or adjacent to his family.

While all presidents issue controversial pardons at the end of their terms, Trump appears to be moving at a faster pace than his predecessors, demonstrating little inhibition at rewarding his friends and allies using one of the most unrestricted powers of his office.

On Tuesday, Trump used his expansive pardon powers for a list that included former campaign aide George Papadopoulos, former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins and the four Blackwater guards involved in the Iraq massacre.