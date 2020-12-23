FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Hollywood.

Just after 4 a.m., officers were sent to the 1900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, just west of Young Circle Park, to check out reports of a shooting.

When arrived, they found a person who had been shot. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.

Amid the warm glow of holiday lights, police combed the area for clues in the restaurant and entertainment district. A section of Hollywood Boulevard and median were cordoned off with crime scene tape, with evidence markers on the ground.

“It’s pretty strange, it’s the first time I’m hearing it. We’ve been here for about 15 years and we’ve never heard of anything like this before,” said store owner Joe Nicholas.

Nicolas arrived at his nearby store not long after the shooting. He said something like this is odd for this area.

“You may see a fight or a scuffle or something like that but no shootings or something like that,” he said.

More from CBSMiami.com

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Showing Growth Says CBS’ Charles Davis: ‘You Can See Him Getting More Confidence, He’s Learning’

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis Calls Broward County’s Proposed Curfew ‘Draconian’

Couple Emerges From Sanctuary After Hiding Out In Philadelphia Church Basement For 843 Days

Officers went to nearby businesses looking for surveillance video, hoping to get some insight into who’s responsible and why this happened. Store owners said this area is normally well patrolled. They’re hoping detectives learn more.

“It’s pretty calm, pretty well covered by the police too. Police sit on the corner, they’re walking, beat cops and stuff, and usually, everybody minds their manners,” said Nichols.

Investigators are still looking for more information in the case. If you can help out give Broward Crimestoppers a call at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).