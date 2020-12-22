MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With just days to go until Christmas, long lines continue to form for drive-thru food distributions.

At the King Jesus Ministry in southwest Miami-Dade, cars snaked around the parking lot.

Among those who loaded food packages into cars at the Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution was First Daughter Ivanka Trump.

Trump has been involved with Farmers to Families since its inception.

On Monday, Congress approved a coronavirus stimulus package that included an extension of this successful program, by providing the secretary of Agriculture a minimum of $1.5 billion to purchase food & agriculture products through programs like Farmers to Families.

To date, the Farmers to Families Food Box Program has delivered over 128 million boxes of food to more than 16,000 non-profit, food bank, and faith-based organizations.

At the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program distributed more than 19,000 meals to those who waited in line.

There were also Miami Gardens food distributions at Faith, Truth and Deliverance Church and Mt. Hermon AME Church.

Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo handed out food bags, which contained among other things two pork shoulders, to thousands of residents in his district who have been affected by the economic impact of the pandemic.

In Broward, State Representative Anika Omphroy, in partnership with Broward Meat & Fish, Walmart, Publix, and Farm Share, hosted a free food distribution at 2701 N State Road 7 in Lauderhill. The drive-thru food distribution served approximately 500 households within her district which includes parts of Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, Margate, North Lauderdale, Plantation, Sunrise, and Tamarac.