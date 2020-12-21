Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man is dead, a second injured after a shooting in a Fontainebleau apartment.
Miami-Dade police said three adults, two men and a woman, were in the apartment in the area of NW 10th Street and 87th Avenue when they began arguing. As the fight grew more heated, shots were fired.
“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded on scene and pronounced one adult male victim deceased,” said Detective Kristopher Welch.
The other man was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said the woman was not hurt.
You must log in to post a comment.