MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to lay out a plan Tuesday on how the state is going to distribute the next round of coronavirus vaccines.

In a news conference on Monday, the governor said he wants priority given to seniors.

“Our whole strategy around COVID has always recognized the dramatic discrepancy in risk based on age. So if you’re trying to mitigate based on age, surely you would want to vaccinate based on age and there’s been some great analysis done to show that if you vaccinate the bulk of the 70 plus population the mortality on this goes really, really down. So that’s really what we’re looking for,” he said.

A Centers for Disease Control recommended that the next round of shots will focus on people 75 plus and essential workers, such as teachers, first responders, and grocery store workers.

But DeSantis said Florida may not do that. He stressed that all of Florida’s senior citizens need to be the next priority, not just those in nursing homes. After that, he said we can move on to other groups of people.

More from CBSMiami.com

Dogs Rescued From Meat Market In China Now Call South Florida Home

Couple Emerges From Sanctuary After Hiding Out In Philadelphia Church Basement For 843 Days

Fight Led To Deadly Shooting Inside Miami-Dade Apartment

South Florida’s long-term care residents and staff are in the second week of vaccinations. DeSantis said he continues to send in strike teams to bolster CVS and Walgreens vaccine distributions to assisted living facilities.

The governor said he expects Florida to get 750 thousand more doses by the end of this month and between one and a half to two million doses in January.