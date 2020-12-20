MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Miami Beach PD was not happy with the “doughnuts” that went down at a South Beach intersection over the weekend.
In what’s described as a flash mob, several drivers screeched their tires and drove in circles as a crowd cheered on Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood. Several videos of the event were posted online.
The Miami Herald reports that police believe the stunt was organized by a car club that does reckless driving events around the county.
“The MBPD is monitoring these groups and will proactively attempt to deter these events in the future. It was a very busy night in Miami Beach. Over a dozen arrests were made in the late evening alone. Dozens of traffic citations issued throughout the City as well,” Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said on Twitter.
