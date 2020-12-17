Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that the existing midnight curfew will be extended to 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
The midnight to 6 a.m. curfew was implemented in the county to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Residents in Miami-Dade county are expected to continue following measures already in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
